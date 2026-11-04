Deadly crash under investigation along Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista

California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Chula Vista.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred Wednesday morning along Otay Lakes Road.

Officials have confirmed that two women were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unclear whether one of the injured women later died or if there was a third patient who did not survive.

Chula Vista police are assisting at the scene.

No other details have been confirmed. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.