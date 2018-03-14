Social media reacts to San Diego school walkouts Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 55°
Courtesy: David Erving
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People on social media reacted after students all over San Diego County walked out of class Wednesday to show solidarity in protesting gun violence.
The walkouts began at 10 a.m. and lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each of those killed in the Parkland shooting.
Photos posted on various social media platforms show students holding posters and standing together in protest.
Others’ rights to own an assault rifle is NOT as important as our right to LIVE. No more compromising. We need change, and I stand in solidarity with everyone protesting gun violence today. This is for the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting, as well as the hundreds of lives that were taken because of the lack of gun control in America. #NationalWalkOutDay #NeverAgainA post shared by SHARON SHANIA (@sharonshania) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:50am PDT
Others’ rights to own an assault rifle is NOT as important as our right to LIVE. No more compromising. We need change, and I stand in solidarity with everyone protesting gun violence today. This is for the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting, as well as the hundreds of lives that were taken because of the lack of gun control in America. #NationalWalkOutDay #NeverAgain
A post shared by SHARON SHANIA (@sharonshania) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:50am PDT
Students walking out at City College #enoughA post shared by Norman Ramos (@normanjayramos) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:36am PDT
Students walking out at City College #enough
A post shared by Norman Ramos (@normanjayramos) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:36am PDT
In solidarity with students across the U.S. #enoughA post shared by David Erving (@erving.david) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:04am PDT
In solidarity with students across the U.S. #enough
A post shared by David Erving (@erving.david) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:04am PDT