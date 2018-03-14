Social media reacts to San Diego school walkouts Wednesday

Zac Self
1:26 PM, Mar 14, 2018
39 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People on social media reacted after students all over San Diego County walked out of class Wednesday to show solidarity in protesting gun violence. 

The walkouts began at 10 a.m. and lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each of those killed in the Parkland shooting. 

Photos posted on various social media platforms show students holding posters and standing together in protest. 

 

Students walking out at City College #enough

A post shared by Norman Ramos (@normanjayramos) on

 

In solidarity with students across the U.S. #enough

A post shared by David Erving (@erving.david) on

