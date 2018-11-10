Social media: California wildfires force thousands to evacuate

These abandoned and burned out cars shows you what a panic it must have been for residents trying to escape the Camp Fire. Unreal scenes in Paradise, CA, this morning. #CampFirepic.twitter.com/AhBuWzS0Tx
This was me and my family escaping Paradise yesterday. We were so close to the flames that I could feel the heat through the car. Fortunately me and my family made it out alive. Sadly my house and the town I was born and raise in is gone. I can't believe this happened. #CampFirepic.twitter.com/MbXNLca0HN
#WoolseyFire *UPDATE* Approx. 35,000 acres, 0% contained, very significant number of homes in the operational area damaged or destroyed by fire. More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes under mandatory evacuation. 0700 @CAL_FIRE will assume command of this fire. pic.twitter.com/axqnQKYjYQ
The 10,000-acre #HillFire is being driven south/southwest by 25-35 mph winds. Capt. Ziegler said fire conditions today are identical to those during the 2013 Camarillo Spring fire. There's no telling where they'll stop it. He said it wouldn't surprise him if it burned to the sea. pic.twitter.com/s5XAfvrXr6