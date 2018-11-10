Social media: California wildfires force thousands to evacuate

Mark Saunders
2:50 PM, Nov 10, 2018

MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A massive smoke plume, powered by strong winds, closes in during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

David McNew
INTERACTIVE MAPSHILL & WOOLSEY FIRE | CAMP FIRE

(KGTV) — Several fires burned across California this week, from the deadly Camp Fire in the northern portion of the state to the devastating Woolsey Fire in southern California.

Here's how the fires were chronicled across social media:

Camp Fire

Woolsey Fire

Hill Fire

