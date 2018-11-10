Social media: California wildfires force thousands to evacuate

INTERACTIVE MAPS: HILL & WOOLSEY FIRE | CAMP FIRE

(KGTV) — Several fires burned across California this week, from the deadly Camp Fire in the northern portion of the state to the devastating Woolsey Fire in southern California.

Here's how the fires were chronicled across social media:

Camp Fire

These abandoned and burned out cars shows you what a panic it must have been for residents trying to escape the Camp Fire. Unreal scenes in Paradise, CA, this morning. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/AhBuWzS0Tx — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) November 9, 2018

As I was getting into Paradise this morning I came across a firefighter who found an injured cat. He was holding tightly onto the cat while animal control arrived. #CampFire @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qtX7tWpAcM — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 10, 2018

With my troops at the #campfire Thursday night, spotted the American Flag still standing amidst the flames pic.twitter.com/z22nyJsCs7 — Captain Jim Gordon (@CptGordon) November 10, 2018

This was me and my family escaping Paradise yesterday. We were so close to the flames that I could feel the heat through the car. Fortunately me and my family made it out alive. Sadly my house and the town I was born and raise in is gone. I can't believe this happened. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/MbXNLca0HN — Jackie Saraciena Wharton (@Jackie_wharton_) November 10, 2018

Woolsey Fire

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities. (Original video, ok to use with credit) @VCFD @LACoFD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/SvZSfipzfk — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) November 10, 2018

Spoke with a Cal Fire firefighter who said they've been working since the #Woolseyfire started around 2:40pm Thursday. #thankyou @10News pic.twitter.com/IQEiIOw9z7 — Cassie Carlisle (@ReporterCassie) November 10, 2018

#WoolseyFire *UPDATE* Approx. 35,000 acres, 0% contained, very significant number of homes in the operational area damaged or destroyed by fire. More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes under mandatory evacuation. 0700 @CAL_FIRE will assume command of this fire. pic.twitter.com/axqnQKYjYQ — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 10, 2018

Hill Fire

#HillFire [update] at Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley (Ventura County) is now 4,531 acres and 25% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE and @VCFD https://t.co/PAzCzDhWGL pic.twitter.com/2ESZWxlujZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2018

Scariest drive of my life! Driving into #HillFire minutes before they shut down the 101. Fire jumped freeway. Absolutely #apocalyptic pic.twitter.com/gLDCAA89Gx — Manipulated Reality (@illusionfuzion) November 9, 2018