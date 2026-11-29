SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Yellow-bellied sea snakes and olive ridley sea turtle nests, both rare along the Southern California coast, are appearing in unusually warm El Niño waters, prompting Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County scientists to ask beachgoers to help spot and report them.

The eighth yellow-bellied sea snake ever recorded in Southern California washed ashore last weekend, according to the museum.

Natural History Museum Curator of Herpetology Greg Pauly and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service colleagues also identified what the museum said was the northernmost and earliest olive ridley sea turtle nesting site yet recorded in California. The nest was found on a Santa Barbara County beach and may have been laid before nesting events documented in Orange County in mid-September, according to NHMLAC.

An examination of salvaged eggs and embryos found that some were likely within days of hatching. The discovery suggests olive ridley eggs may be able to incubate successfully in California under certain environmental conditions, museum officials said.

Warmer ocean waters associated with El Niño can draw yellow-bellied sea snakes into currents that become too cold for them during winter, according to the museum. Scientists believe olive ridley sea turtles may also be following warmer waters as some of their tropical nesting beaches become too warm.

"The best time to look for any of this stuff is at least an hour and a half after the high tide," Pauly said.

The museum's community-science effort, called the Fangsgiving and Hissmas Sea Snake and Sea Turtle Search, encourages people walking beaches to look along the high-tide line for sea turtle eggshell fragments, exposed eggs or stranded yellow-bellied sea snakes.

The museum said the high tides through Sunday have an increased chance of bringing sea snakes ashore or exposing previously unknown turtle nests. Additional expected windows for sea snake activity are Dec. 4-11 and Dec. 20- 27, although onshore winds and storm surges can also bring them ashore.

People who find a nesting sea turtle or possible sea turtle eggs exposed by beach erosion were urged to notify local lifeguards. If no lifeguard is available, reports can be made to the NOAA California Sea Turtle Stranding Line at 562-506-4315 or through the West Coast Sea Turtle Sightings Submission Form.

Yellow-bellied sea snakes are venomous and should not be handled. The museum advised people to photograph them from a distance and notify lifeguards.

Beachgoers were also urged to avoid high tides, watch for sneaker waves and follow coastal-flooding closures.

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