San Diego-based Instagram model killed in plane crash

Zac Self
4:41 PM, Apr 11, 2018
34 mins ago
Mariah Coogan
Mariah Coogan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified the six people killed Monday evening after a small plane crashed at a Scottsdale golf course.

Police say Erik Valente, 26, James Louis Pedroza, 28, Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23, Anand Anil Patel, 28, Helena Lagos, 22, and Iris Carolina Rodriguez, 23, all died in the crash.

One of the victims of the plane crash, Mariah Coogan, was a San Diego-based Instagram model. 

The piper PA24 plane crashed around 8:45 p.m. local time shortly after it took off from the Scottsdale Airport.

Authorities say the National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation.

