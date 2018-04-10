Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Scottsdale

Marie Estrada
9:33 PM, Apr 9, 2018
1 min ago
SCOTTSDALE, Az. (KGTV) -- Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash Monday night in Scottsdale.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport, according to our Scripps sister station KNXV.

Scottsdale police confirmed there are multiple fatalities, but did not give an exact number. There were no reported injuries on the ground, police said.

According to FAA officials, the Piper PA-24 crashed shortly after taking off from the Scottsdale airport. The plane crashed on the TPC Champions golf course. 

