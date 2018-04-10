Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Az. (KGTV) -- Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash Monday night in Scottsdale.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport, according to our Scripps sister station KNXV.

Scottsdale police confirmed there are multiple fatalities, but did not give an exact number. There were no reported injuries on the ground, police said.

First pics coming in from #ScottsdaleAirport crash. The plane burst into flames after crashing near TPC. Details on @abc15 at 10 pic.twitter.com/9RXtzydQtf — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) April 10, 2018

According to FAA officials, the Piper PA-24 crashed shortly after taking off from the Scottsdale airport. The plane crashed on the TPC Champions golf course.

10News streamed live from the scene.