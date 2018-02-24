San Diego Unified superintendent sends safety letter to families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Unified School District reached out to the parents of students Friday to let them know what’s being done to protect their children amid a series of non-credible school threats.

12 schools in San Diego County investigated threats or heightened security this week: Ramona High School, San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, Steam Academy in Spring Valley, San Diego High School, Creative, Performing and Media Arts Middle School, Madison High School, Vista High School, Innovative Middle School, High Tech High Media Arts, San Marcos High School, and Torrey Pines High School.

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten wrote a letter indicating the district’s safety methods, which include:

Staff members engage in what Marten described ‘active safety’, looking for physical safety hazards of potential threat of violence

Each school holds a minimum of two annual lockdown drills per school year

More than 1,500 cameras are monitored by the School Police Dispatch Team, which operates 24/7

Students are taught if they “See Something, Say Something”

SDUSD has 38 police officers who have active shooter training

Schools maintain compliance with state-mandated safe school planning and documentation

Marten’s letter encouraged parents to contact their school principals or email her directly with security concerns.