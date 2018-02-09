San Diego rallies occur as judge hears border wall lawsuits
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Immigration advocates are set to rally at San Diego State University the same day a local judge will hear lawsuits against President Trump's border wall.
Immigration advocacy group Indivisible will host the rally at 10 a.m. on SDSU's campus, calling on Congress to provide a solution for those participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, co-chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Immigration and Border Issue Task Force, and Ammar Campa-Najjar, a candidate for the 50th Congressional District currently represented by Duncan Hunter, will take part.