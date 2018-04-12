San Diego radio station changes format following host's controversial tweet

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego radio station is changing its format. The announcement comes only days since one of its hosts posted a controversial image on Twitter that stirred outrage across social media.

The station’s parent company, Entercom Communications, announced Wednesday that 97.3 will relaunch as “97.3 THE FAN.” The station will now have a 24/7, all-sports format.

The station will also broadcast all of the San Diego Padres’ regular season games.

The social media scandal happened when DJ Kevin Klein published a tweet with an image showing the Coronado Bridge with the text “JUMP*… *to a new morning show.”

San Diego Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler said in a statement that the organization had been working with the radio station, saying "They have assured us that the challenges we faced with 97.3 FM at the beginning of this season have been addressed and that steps have been taken to make sure they are not repeated."

Klein later apologized on Twitter for the photo. Klein was not specifically mentioned in the Entercom press release.

You can read Fowler's statement in its entirety below:

“We have had numerous discussions over the last two weeks with Entercom’s local and national management about our expectations for the radio home of the San Diego Padres. They have assured us that the challenges we faced with 97.3 FM at the beginning of this season have been addressed and that steps have been taken to make sure they are not repeated. We believe that their new format better reflects the values of the Padres and the San Diego community as a whole, and we appreciate Entercom’s willingness to listen to our concerns and adjust their content.”



