Padres respond after radio host's tweet causes controversy over suicide insensitivity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Padres are responding after a radio host sent out what they are calling an offensive tweet.

The tweet, sent out by a Twitter account known as “Kevin Klein LIVE," was a photo of the Coronado Bridge with the text “JUMP*....*to a new morning show.”

“Mental illness and suicide are not joking matters,” said San Diego Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler.

The Padres entered into an agreement with Entercom, the company that owns the radio station, for pre and post-game coverage.

Read the full statement from the Padres below:

“We find the comments made last night by Entercom’s employee offensive, insensitive and completely unacceptable. Mental illness and suicide are not joking matters. Additionally, we’ve expressed our concerns to Entercom around the tone and direction of the station they have chosen to create. It’s important for our fans to know that our agreement with Entercom to move to 97.3 was an opportunity to expand our pre and postgame coverage and it was done well before we knew the format, the tone or the talent lineup. We believe Entercom owes San Diego an apology. And, even though we do not have ultimate control over Entercom’s programming beyond our game broadcasts, we apologize for the behavior of the station.”

10News reached out to Entercom, which is preparing a statement for release.