SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two days after his new show was scheduled to debut, DJ Kevin Klein remains off the air.

The controversial DJ had been hired to host a morning show on 97.3, which is transitioning into a new talk format and the radio home of the Padres baseball team.

But Klein seems to have thrown his job and the Padres contract into question after he posted a tweet earlier in the week that caused furious backlash online.

The tweet, sent out by a Twitter account known as “Kevin Klein LIVE," was a photo of the Coronado Bridge with the text “JUMP*....*to a new morning show.”

“Mental illness and suicide are not joking matters,” said San Diego Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler.

Klein later apologized but his show has yet to debut. An operator who answered a call at 97.3 said the show is now scheduled to air on Monday.

But sources tell 10News the Padres are now demanding that 97.3 change their programming to “family friendly” content. Padres management is reportedly waiting for a plan from Entercom, the owner of 97.3, that should be presented next week.

“I think it’s very complex,” said Lee “Hacksaw” Hamilton, a long-time figure in San Diego sports broadcasting.

“It’s very complex for that radio station to say, ‘we’re going to blow this up before we ever launched and rethink it.’ I think it's very hard for the Padres to exit and go find a business partner.”