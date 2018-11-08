San Diego County was California's last county to report election results

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With every other county in California reporting election results in 100 percent of precincts, San Diego County mysteriously lagged behind for more than 12 hours after polls closed Tuesday night.

Riverside County's semi-final report of election results at 8:01 a.m. handed San Diego County the distinction of being the last county in the state without 100 percent of precincts reporting. The delay hindered the ability to officially call certain local races, like that of the San Diego City Council and the county Board of Supervisors, until the early afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Registrar's Office, a technical glitch caused the delay.

"We're still trying to figure out what went wrong," county spokeswoman Tracy Defore said Wednesday morning before the county had finished reporting results.

County election data suggests that voter turnout for Tuesday's mid- term was somewhere in the mid-60s, with 490,000 outstanding ballots left to be counted. Tuesday's turnout rate is the county's highest since the 2010 mid-term election, which resulted in the Republican Party capturing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. County voter turnout reached 81.5 percent in the 2016 November election.