Judicial officer to be on hand Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On Election night, the San Diego Superior Court says it will have a judicial officer on hand to consider any election-related issues that may arise.

Issues include registration, denial of registration of voters, certification or denial of certification of candidates or the certification or denial of certification of ballot measures.

The registrar of voters can advise the public if there’s a solution without court intervention. Anyone with election related issues on Election Day should contact the Registrar of Voters at 858-565-5800.

If the issue can’t be resolved by the registrar’s office, people are asked to contact the Secretary of State’s office at 916-657-2166.

The officer will be working until 8 p.m. Click here to see the Voter’s Bill of Rights.

