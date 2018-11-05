Poll: California voters leaning towards supporting Prop. 6 to repeal gas tax

(KGTV) - Voters are putting their support behind the effort to repeal California’s gas tax, according to a 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll released one day before Election Day.



In the SurveyUSA-conducted poll, California voters were asked how they would vote on Proposition 6, and 52 percent said they would vote “yes” on the measure, while 40 percent said they would vote “no.”



However, SurveyUSA again asked voters how they would vote on Prop. 6, this time re-phrasing the language of its question to reflect the question asked by pollsters with the Public Policy Institute of California. With the second Prop. 6 question, the race was a bit closer as voters were in favor of the measure 44 percent to 41 percent. Fourteen percent were undecided.



Meanwhile, Proposition 8 -- the measure that places limits on profits state kidney dialysis clinics are allowed to keep -- is too close to call heading into Election Day. According to the poll, 46 percent of voters said they would vote against Prop. 8, with 42 percent in favor and 12 percent undecided.



Two other races voters were asked about -- U.S. Senate and California governor -- had less drama one day before the election.



In the governor’s race, Democrat Gavin Newsom holds a 53 percent to 38 percent lead over Republican John Cox.



Incumbent Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has a 50 percent to 36 percent lead over fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon in the Senate race, according to the poll.