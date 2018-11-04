Voters head to the booths for early weekend voting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Those too busy to vote on Election day can take advantage of early weekend voting. Hundreds went to the San Diego County Registrar’s Office Saturday, to turn in their ballots three days before election day.

The Secretary of State announced that voter registration reached an all-time high in California, with more than 78% of the citizens eligible to vote.

Many voters said that this is will be one of the most important elections in their lifetimes. That’s where we found 42-year-old Xiaoli Liu, proudly wearing her “I voted” sticker.

“It’s a big milestone in my life,” Liu said.

The physician from China received her citizenship last year. This is her first time casting her vote on an American ballot.

“It’s great to feel like you have the right and privilege to make a choice,” Liu said.

That is the same privilege early voter, Jason Kulpa will someday pass down to his 4-year-old son, Brady.

“He might be too young to understand some of the critical issues, but I think it sets an example for him as he grows to know that voting is important and to have his voice heard,” Kulpa said.

Everyone agreed that voting is perhaps the most vital part of American democracy.

“If you don’t go out and vote, you don’t have the right to say there is something wrong with the government,” Veteran, Troy Walker said.

Early weekend voting continues Sunday at:

5600 Overland Ave.

San Diego, 92123

The office is open from 8 am to 5 pm.