San Diego police, party venues preparing for New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Security officials at Hard Rock Hotel have a lot to do ahead of Sunday night. About 4,000 people have already bought tickets for this party.

And that number is expected to grow for one of the biggest parties in San Diego.

Video from last year's New Year's Eve party at the hotel gives you an idea of what to expect. It'll take place on three floors, filling up five ballrooms. There will be more than 15 DJs.

RELATED:

Preparations started this afternoon, with trucks unloading boxes upon boxes of equipment. The goal is, of course, to have a good time but safety is the number one priority for San Diego police officers.

Police plan to step up patrols with a marked increase in uniformed officers both here in the Gaslamp District. And in the beach areas where all the bars are.

RELATED:

Hard Rock is also putting a major emphasis on making sure guests can party safely.

"We have around 140 to 150 security on staff during the party," Rana Kay, with Hard Rock Hotel, said. "The hotel is locked down to hotel guests and ticket holders only and we're all keeping our eyes and ears out."