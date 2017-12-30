San Diego police, party venues preparing for New Year's Eve

Preparations started this afternoon, with trucks unloading boxes upon boxes of equipment. The goal is, of course, to have a good time but safety is the number one priority for San Diego police officers.
Police plan to step up patrols with a marked increase in uniformed officers both here in the Gaslamp District. And in the beach areas where all the bars are.
Hard Rock is also putting a major emphasis on making sure guests can party safely.
"We have around 140 to 150 security on staff during the party," Rana Kay, with Hard Rock Hotel, said. "The hotel is locked down to hotel guests and ticket holders only and we're all keeping our eyes and ears out."