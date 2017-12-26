Ring in 2018 at these San Diego New Year's Eve parties

Mark Saunders
12:42 PM, Dec 19, 2017
12 mins ago
(KGTV) - A new year is upon us and it's time to ring in 2018 with party favors, friends, and family.

No matter where you are in San Diego, you have plenty of options to celebrate New Year's Eve.

While many parties are happening throughout downtown San Diego as they do every year, there are still options elsewhere for those looking to avoid the are - which is sure to be packed.

Most of the events require tickets ranging in price, so be sure to lock down your own spot early. Here's a look at all the New Year's Eve fun to choose from around the county on Dec. 31:

Carlsbad

  • New Year's Eve at Chandler's
    • Where: Chandler's Restaurant and Lounge
    • Website

Mira Mesa

  • AleSmith New Year's Hop Drop

La Jolla

  • Big Night La Jolla New Year's Eve Gala
    • Where: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines
    • Website
  • The Grand New Year's Eve Party
    • Where: Fairmont Grand Del Mar
    • Website
  • New Year's Eve at George's
    • Where: George's at the Cove
    • Website
  • New Year's Eve Dinner at The Marine Room

Mission Valley

  • OMFG! NYE 2018
    • Where: Valley View Casino Center
    • Website

Mission Bay

  • New Year's Eve Beach Party
    • Where: The Catamaran Resort
    • Website

North Park

  • 4th Annual On With The Show New Year's Eve celebration: The Enchanted Carnivàle
    • Where: The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows
    • Website
  • NYE 2018 Salsa and Bachata party
    • Where: Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center
    • Website

San Diego

  • Old Hollywood New Years Eve
  • Ring in 2018 on the Rooftop
    • Where: Hotel Indigo - Gaslamp Quarter
    • Website
  • Black & Gold New Year's Eve Party
    • Where: San Diego Maritime Museum
    • Website
  • New Year's Eve 2018 - Bottoms Up
    • Where: Altitude Sky Lounge
    • Website
  • NYE 2018!
    • Where: Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
    • Website
  • Big Night New Year's Eve Gala
  • House of Blues New Year's Eve 2018 Block Party
    • Where: House of Blues San Diego
    • Website

Point Loma

  • Rockin' New Year's Eve at Corvette Diner
  • Stone Craft Beer New Year
    • Where: Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station
    • Website
  • Humphrey's New Year's Eve: Dance the Night Away
    • Where: Humphrey's Half Moon Inn and Suites
    • Website

Coronado

  • Club Crown at the Del
    • Where: Hotel Del Coronado
    • Website
  • New Year's Eve Gala at the Del
    • Where: Hotel Del Coronado
    • Website

Chula Vista

  • Chula Vista Brewery's 1st Annual New Year's Eve Party
    • Where: Chula Vista Brewery
    • Website

