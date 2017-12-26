Ring in 2018 at these San Diego New Year's Eve parties

(KGTV) - A new year is upon us and it's time to ring in 2018 with party favors, friends, and family.

No matter where you are in San Diego, you have plenty of options to celebrate New Year's Eve.

While many parties are happening throughout downtown San Diego as they do every year, there are still options elsewhere for those looking to avoid the are - which is sure to be packed.

Most of the events require tickets ranging in price, so be sure to lock down your own spot early. Here's a look at all the New Year's Eve fun to choose from around the county on Dec. 31:

Carlsbad

New Year's Eve at Chandler's Where : Chandler's Restaurant and Lounge Website



Mira Mesa

AleSmith New Year's Hop Drop Where : AleSmith Brewery Website



La Jolla

Big Night La Jolla New Year's Eve Gala Where : Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Website

The Grand New Year's Eve Party Where : Fairmont Grand Del Mar Website

New Year's Eve at George's Where : George's at the Cove Website

New Year's Eve Dinner at The Marine Room Where : The Marine Room Website



Mission Valley

OMFG! NYE 2018 Where : Valley View Casino Center Website



Mission Bay

New Year's Eve Beach Party Where : The Catamaran Resort Website



North Park

4th Annual On With The Show New Year's Eve celebration: The Enchanted Carnivàle Where : The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows Website

NYE 2018 Salsa and Bachata party Where : Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center Website



San Diego

Old Hollywood New Years Eve Where : The Shout House Website

Ring in 2018 on the Rooftop Where : Hotel Indigo - Gaslamp Quarter Website

Black & Gold New Year's Eve Party Where : San Diego Maritime Museum Website

New Year's Eve 2018 - Bottoms Up Where : Altitude Sky Lounge Website

NYE 2018! Where : Hard Rock Hotel San Diego Website

Big Night New Year's Eve Gala Where : Hilton Bayfront Website

House of Blues New Year's Eve 2018 Block Party Where : House of Blues San Diego Website



Point Loma

Rockin' New Year's Eve at Corvette Diner Where : Corvette Diner Website

Stone Craft Beer New Year Where : Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station Website

Humphrey's New Year's Eve: Dance the Night Away Where : Humphrey's Half Moon Inn and Suites Website



Coronado

Club Crown at the Del Where : Hotel Del Coronado Website

New Year's Eve Gala at the Del Where : Hotel Del Coronado Website



Chula Vista