San Diego judge refuses to order second trial for Jahi Turner's stepfather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A judge decided Wednesday not to order a second trial for the man accused in the disappearance and murder of his stepson.

Tieray Jones cried after the decision was made in the downtown courthouse.

Jones was charged with killing 2-year-old Jahi Turner. Jahi was last seen at a park near Balboa Park in April 2002. Jones reported the boy missing, telling police Jahi wandered off.

A mistrial was declared in for Jones on March 16.

Jones was facing several charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Two jurors found Jones guilty of murder while 10 did not. 10 jurors found Jones guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two did not.

During the trial, the judge asked if jurors would be able to reach a verdict if given more time to deliberate. They responded by saying no.

Jahi was in Jones’ care while the boy's mother was on deployment. After Jahi disappeared, a countywide search followed. Thousands of people looked for the boy in the park and Golden Hill neighborhood. People also searched the Miramar Landfill, but Jahi was never found.

Jones was arrested in North Carolina and charged in the death in April 2016.