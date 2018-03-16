Mistrial declared for man accused in disappearance, death of stepson

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A mistrial has been declared in the trail of the man accused in the disappearance and murder of his stepson.

Tieray Jones was charged with the murder of 2-year-old Jahi Turner. Jahi was last seen at a park near Balboa Park in April of 2002.

Jones was facing several charges including 2nd degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Two jurors found Jones guilty of murder while 10 did not while 10 jurors found Jones guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two did not.

During the trial Friday, the judge asked if jurors would be able to reach a verdict if given more time to deliberate. They responded by saying no.

The District Attorney will now decide whether or not to retry Jones.

Jones reported the boy missing, telling police Jahi wandered off. Jahi was in Jones’ care while the 2-year-old’s mother was on deployment.

A countywide search followed with thousands of people looking for the young boy in the park and Golden Hill neighborhood.

People also searched the Miramar Landfill, but Jahi was never found. Jones was arrested in North Carolina and charged in the death in April of 2016.

Jones faces 25 years to life in prison.