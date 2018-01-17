San Diego flu season: Flu deaths reach record high
Number of cases have gone down, officials say
Jermaine Ong
11:50 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A record number of people in San Diego County have died from the flu this season, county health officials announced Wednesday.
County Health and Human Services Agency officials said 142 flu-related deaths were reported through Jan. 13. The 142 fatalities are the highest the county has recorded since it began tracking deaths 20 years ago.
According to officials, the previous record for flu deaths in San Diego County was 97 during the 2014-15 flu season.