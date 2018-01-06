San Diego to finally see a little relief with year's first storm system

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's first major storm system of the year, and season, is expected to arrive Monday.

Forecasted rainfall will hit the county as early as Monday afternoon, with the heaviest rains arriving Tuesday, according to 10News reporter Melissa Mecija. A chance of showers lingers into Wednesday as well.

While Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry, the splash of rain represents the season's first significant storm system for the drought-stricken region, according to the National Weather Service.

For December 2017, NWS data shows San Diego experienced an "extreme drought." The area is also "likely" to develop drought conditions this rain season ending March 31, 2018.

As far as how much rain for San Diego? It may not seem like a lot. But any amount helps. San Diego should expect:

Coast, valleys, and inland empire: 0.75 - 1.5 inches of rain, (locally up to 2 inches near the foothills)

Mountains: 1 - 3 inches of rain

High deserts: 0.3 - 0.5 inches of rain

Low deserts: 0.10 - 0.25 inches of rain

Swells of up to 11 feet are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with high surf and strong rip currents posing a threat at beaches.

"The season's first significant precipitation event is expected Monday and Tuesday as a Pacific storm system arrives from the northwest," according to NWS. "High pressure and dry weather will return for the remainder of next week."

Free sandbags are available for residents worried about flooding and/or mudslides around their home. San Diego County has made a list of locations available here.