San Diego to finally see a little relief with year's first storm system
1:12 PM, Jan 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's first major storm system of the year, and season, is expected to arrive Monday.
Forecasted rainfall will hit the county as early as Monday afternoon, with the heaviest rains arriving Tuesday, according to 10News reporter Melissa Mecija. A chance of showers lingers into Wednesday as well.
While Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry, the splash of rain represents the season's first significant storm system for the drought-stricken region, according to the National Weather Service.
"The season's first significant precipitation event is expected Monday and Tuesday as a Pacific storm system arrives from the northwest," according to NWS. "High pressure and dry weather will return for the remainder of next week."
Free sandbags are available for residents worried about flooding and/or mudslides around their home. San Diego County has made a list of locations available here.