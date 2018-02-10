The state of California and multiple groups have argued the administration is violating the Constitution and state laws by not "conducting any environmental review or complying with any environmental protection laws."
In court, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) slammed the administration's attempt to bypass the laws.
"The Trump administration can’t use an expired waiver to bypass crucial environmental protections to build these destructive projects," Brian Segee, a senior attorney at CBD, said. "It’s time to stop Trump’s hateful bombast and his executive overreach here in San Diego before it goes any further. The law and the Constitution are firmly on our side, and we think the judge will agree."