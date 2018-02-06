EXCLUSIVE: Candidate describes border wall prototype

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Right now eight prototypes are standing tall at our border. On Monday, one of the elusive builders of the border wall prototypes opened up - saying his design is exactly what President Trump wants.

"I wanna be able to look every one of them square in the eye and say if you have the faith in us, I guarantee we will deliver."

Tommy Fisher is the CEO of Fisher Industries.

Talking exclusively to our Scripps station in Phoenix, Fisher said his proposal is the best for border security.

Fisher says the prototype is quick to build - promising 700 miles done in five years. He also says it will be tougher than the rest.

"Our wall is the only one strong enough that can be back filled so you can build an elevated road position on the north side of the wall," he said.

At 32 feet high and 30 inches thick, Fisher's wall includes two roads - one to the north and one to the south.

The purpose? Border agents with better access and a better vantage point of Mexico.

Right now the company is waiting on a patent for a new concrete system that will allow the same security through all types of terrain.

"By being a solid concrete wall, that separates us, we came up with a patent for the steel forms attached to excavators so we don't need the use of cranes and then that same system can be built in the mountains," Fisher said.

The project will cost around $10.7 billion dollars. Fisher Industries already has the bonds to pay for it.

The President did tweet about the wall Monday, saying that any immigration plan that doesn't include the wall is a "Total waste of time."

