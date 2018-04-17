San Diego County Sheriff's Department to undertake 'fresh review' of Zahau case

It’s unclear how long the review will take, but the department said it is expected to take at least 90 days.
Read the department’s full statement below:
“The Sheriff's Department has continually indicated its willingness to reevaluate the Rebecca Zahau case if new evidence was presented. After a productive conversation with the family's attorney, Keith Greer, Sheriff Bill Gore determined that, while no new evidence was presented, new analysis of existing evidence was presented in the recently concluded civil trial. In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information. Without having the materials and reports from the civil attorney in front of us at this time, it is difficult to say how long this review will take; however, we expect it will take at least 90 days. When our investigation is complete, we will meet with the family's attorney to discuss our findings. Ultimately, the cause and manner of death, in any case, is determined by the Medical Examiner. In San Diego County, the Medical Examiner's Office is an independent entity and separate from the Sheriff's Department.”