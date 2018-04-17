San Diego County Sheriff's Department to undertake 'fresh review' of Zahau case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that it will undertake a “fresh review” of the Rebecca Zahau case following a civil trial.

The department said that, though no new evidence was presented at the trial, “new analysis of existing evidence was presented.”

The department added that the review will be done by investigators who have had no prior involvement in the case.

It’s unclear how long the review will take, but the department said it is expected to take at least 90 days.

Read the department’s full statement below:

“The Sheriff's Department has continually indicated its willingness to reevaluate the Rebecca Zahau case if new evidence was presented. After a productive conversation with the family's attorney, Keith Greer, Sheriff Bill Gore determined that, while no new evidence was presented, new analysis of existing evidence was presented in the recently concluded civil trial. In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information. Without having the materials and reports from the civil attorney in front of us at this time, it is difficult to say how long this review will take; however, we expect it will take at least 90 days. When our investigation is complete, we will meet with the family's attorney to discuss our findings. Ultimately, the cause and manner of death, in any case, is determined by the Medical Examiner. In San Diego County, the Medical Examiner's Office is an independent entity and separate from the Sheriff's Department.”

In early April, a jury found Adam Shacknai responsible for the death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels Mansion in 2011. A judge awarded Zahau's family $5 million in damages.

Jurors were asked two questions: Did Adam Shacknai touch Rebecca Zahau (before she died) with the intent to harm her and did that touching cause her death? Jurors said yes in both instances.

Zahau's body was found hanging from the balcony of the mansion in 2011. The 32-year-old's death was ruled a suicide.

At the time, investigators said Zahau took her own life says after Max Shacknai, the 6-year-old son of her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai, was seriously injured while in her care.

The 6-year-old died several days later.