This week, Adam Shacknai spoke in the court that he found Zahau's body and removed it from a balcony of the mansion on the morning of July 13, 2011. He said in the testimony that he called 911 afterward.
Zahau's family alleges that Adam Shacknai played a role in Zahau's death. Adam Shacknai's lawyers, however, argue that there is no evidence that ties him to her death.
Two days before Zahau's death, Jonah Shacknai’s six-year-old son, Max, had somehow fallen over a staircase banister in the same home and later died. Zahau's family believes this led to Rebecca's murder.