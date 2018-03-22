SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Jonah Shacknai, the boyfriend of Rebecca Zahau at the time of her death at a Coronado mansion, testified Thursday in a wrongful death lawsuit against his brother.

Jonah answered questions about growing up in New York with his brother Adam, and how he met Zahau and their relationship together.

Jonah testified that Zahau was an active person and often used compression tape on her legs following a foot injury. One of Zahau's legs had tape residue when she was found dead, according to police.

Jonah also discussed a conversation he had with Zahau when they first met about religion, and that "she was not a fan of organized religion of any kind."

WATCH LIVE (Mobile users click here):

This week, Adam Shacknai spoke in the court that he found Zahau's body and removed it from a balcony of the mansion on the morning of July 13, 2011. He said in the testimony that he called 911 afterward.

Zahau's family alleges that Adam Shacknai played a role in Zahau's death. Adam Shacknai's lawyers, however, argue that there is no evidence that ties him to her death.

RELATED: Interactive timeline of Rebecca Zahau case | Lead investigator testifies in wrongful death lawsuit | Coronado death investigation photos

Two days before Zahau's death, Jonah Shacknai’s six-year-old son, Max, had somehow fallen over a staircase banister in the same home and later died. Zahau's family believes this led to Rebecca's murder.