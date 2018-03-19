Brother of Rebecca Zahau's boyfriend testifies in Coronado mansion death lawsuit trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Adam Shacknai testified Monday in the wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the family of Rebecca Zahau, whose body was found hanging at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Zahau’s death was a suicide. Zahau’s family believes she was murdered at the home on 1043 Ocean Blvd.

Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau’s boyfriend Jonah, told investigators he removed Zahau’s body from the balcony about 6:45 a.m. the morning of July 13, 2011.

In testimony, Shacknai said he called 911.

Investigators found her body on the ground, her hands and feet bound with red rope. The same red rope was discovered hanging over the balcony.

Shacknai had been staying in the mansion's guest house at the time of Zahau's death.

Shacknai testified Monday he liked Zahau, and she liked him.