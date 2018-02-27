San Diego City Council appoints David Nisleit as San Diego Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego City Council unanimously approved David Nisleit as the next chief of the San Diego Police Department.
A search committee interviewed candidates and took public comment on the hiring before announcing Nisleit as the top candidate February 1.
"SDPD is poised to enter a new era of excellence," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer at the news conference. Faulconer will conduct Nisleit's swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.
“Dave Nisleit is a San Diegan who cares deeply about making our city better and keeping our neighborhoods safe,” the Mayor said in a statement Monday. “He is someone who holds himself and his officers to the highest ethical and professional standards. He will be a chief who acts – and leads – for all San Diegans.”