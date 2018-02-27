San Diego City Council appoints David Nisleit as San Diego Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego City Council unanimously approved David Nisleit as the next chief of the San Diego Police Department.

A search committee interviewed candidates and took public comment on the hiring before announcing Nisleit as the top candidate February 1.

"SDPD is poised to enter a new era of excellence," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer at the news conference. Faulconer will conduct Nisleit's swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.

“Dave Nisleit is a San Diegan who cares deeply about making our city better and keeping our neighborhoods safe,” the Mayor said in a statement Monday. “He is someone who holds himself and his officers to the highest ethical and professional standards. He will be a chief who acts – and leads – for all San Diegans.”

Nisleit, 52, has served in the agency's gang, robbery, narcotics, homicide, sex crimes, SWAT, internal affairs and special operations units.

His top priorities will be to oversee a national recruitment campaign to hire more officers and fully staff the department by 2020. There are currently more than 200 vacant positions.

Current Chief Shelley Zimmerman has been in the post four years and will step down March 1.