Community address news San Diego police chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- More than 100 people packed inside City Hall to share their opinions, concerns, and what they want to see from the next San Diego Chief of Police.



"We, women of San Diego, expect that the new police chief to take seriously and investigate all sexual assaults and to be committed to testing all of the backlogs of rape kits," one woman said during public comment. "And we intend to persist and be around and see to it that it is done."



Dozens lined up to tell David Nisleit what they want from him when he takes over. Nisleit is currently serving as the assistant chief of police, and says he's ready to lead.



"I look forward to getting this job started and really working with the community and really doing some great things," Nisleit said.



The theme of the night was accountability and many wanted to remind Nisleit - they'll be watching.



"He is from San Diego, his father was a police officer, son of a police officer, he's done work in City Heights so our community is very familiar with his work," Tareq Haidari, with Mid-City CAN, said. "We like all the things that he said about community policing but we, you know, during these hearings and during the confirmation, we just want to make sure that these are not just empty comments."

"You are now accountable for everyone in the police department that has ever done any kind of misconduct," another woman said during public comment.

At the end of the night, many were grateful they got the chance to make their voices heard and believe Nisleit will be a great fit.



"I think it makes a big difference because it just shows how important it is for our mayor and how his priority is to make sure the community is involved and that there is participation," Taura Gentry with the Community Review Board on Police Practices said. "A lot of cities don't do this, a lot of cities don't invest in the time and energy or cooperation with the community to have their voice."



The final confirmation hearing is Monday, February 26.