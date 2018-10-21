Riding Mega Millions excitement, Powerball jackpot up to $470 million

(KGTV) — Another chance at millions for millions around the country took place Saturday night.

Saturday's Powerball numbers were 62, 16, 54, 57, 69 with Powerball 23. 

The drawing was for a jackpot $470 million, with a lump sum option of $268.6 million — a fraction of the Mega Millions but at that amount, who can complain?

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday's drawing, the closest tickets matching four numbers and the Powerball.

Players had until 7 p.m. Saturday to purchase their tickets. Tickets were $2 a piece.

Feeling lucky? Hope you are, because you'll need Lady Luck on your side. The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

Around San Diego, there are a few historically lucky spots to purchase your tickets (if you're one for proven results.)

While the amount looks like a ton, it doesn't even break the top 10 for largest lottery jackpots:

Rank Amount Date Lottery
1 $1.6 billion (estimated) 10/23/18

Mega Millions
2 $1.586billion 1/13/16

Powerball
3 $758.7 million 8/23/17 Powerball
4 $656 million 3/30/12

Mega Millions
5 $648 million 12/17/13

Mega Millions

6

 $590.5 million 5/18/13

Powerball
7 $587.5 million 11/28/12

Powerball
8 $564.1 million 2/11/15

Powerball
9 $559.7 million 1/6/18

Powerball
10 $543 million 7/24/18

Mega Millions

