Historically lucky spots in San Diego to buy a lottery ticket

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to a dizzying $970 million, you may be wondering if there are any lucky spots in San Diego County to buy a ticket.

Historically, there are four lucky spots throughout the county that have sold as many as three winning tickets.

According to the California Lottery, historically lucky spots represent retailers that have sold at least two winning tickets of $1 million or more from the beginning of the Lottery through 2013.

In 2013, the state lottery introduced a new lucky retailers program, adding tons of new retailers to the list. Click here to view the new map and search your area.

Check out the map below for a list of historically locations: