San Diego County's economy is entering 2027 with stronger job growth and housing gains than much of Southern California, but businesses still face rising costs, trade uncertainty and persistent affordability challenges, according to a BMO business outlook report released Tuesday.

The report said San Diego job growth reached 0.9% over the past year, outperforming the roughly 0.4% growth recorded in the Los Angeles metro area and Orange County.

BMO said businesses throughout the region are increasingly pursuing automation, artificial intelligence and operational efficiency while remaining cautious about hiring, capital spending and financing.

"Southern California businesses enter 2027 focused on growth, but the region is increasingly experiencing productivity-led growth rather than broad-based job expansion," according to the report.

The report identified aerospace and defense, healthcare innovation, AI- related infrastructure, power and cooling systems, utilities and advanced manufacturing as areas of opportunity.

Consumer-facing, import-reliant and transportation businesses, however, remain under pressure from tariffs and elevated labor, energy, insurance, fuel and material costs, BMO said.

The report said consumer spending has remained relatively resilient among higher-income households and premium brands, but businesses remain alert to the possibility of softer demand.

San Diego County home prices increased 6.3% from a year earlier, the strongest gain in Southern California, according to the report.

Despite higher construction and financing costs, San Diego building permits were running 20% above year-earlier levels in August. BMO attributed the increase in part to a limited supply of existing homes for sale, as many homeowners remain reluctant to give up historically low mortgage rates.

Hiring has moderated, according to BMO, with companies emphasizing retention of key employees and selectively adding positions tied to long-term growth. Financing and merger-and-acquisition activity have increased, though deals are taking longer to close as buyers and sellers work through differing valuation expectations.

BMO said data-center and other power-intensive projects face potential constraints involving grid capacity, interconnection timing, cooling, water availability and permitting.

"Data center development itself may be more selective as power availability and interconnection timelines increasingly shape site decisions," according to the report.

The report said risks for businesses include persistent inflation, higher financing costs, tariff and trade uncertainty, labor constraints, housing affordability, rising insurance and energy costs, and pressure on consumer spending and profit margins.

"Overall, Southern California's outlook remains one of moderate growth," according to the report. "While labor force contraction and industry- specific headwinds continue to weigh on portions of the economy, resilient housing demand and steady employment gains in key sectors should help support continued expansion in 2027."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

