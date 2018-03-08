President Trump to visit California next week

(KGTV and CNN) - President Trump will visit California next week, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at a briefing Wednesday.
Sources familiar with Trump's plans say he is expected to tour the US-Mexico border to look at border wall prototypes in the San Diego area. The eight 30-foot tall prototypes are located near the existing wall in Otay Mesa.
The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border "for a while," one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.