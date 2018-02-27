President Trump to visit San Diego, inspect border wall prototypes

Allison Horn
4:09 PM, Feb 26, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV and CNS) - President Trump will visit San Diego in March to view the border wall prototypes, according to the Washington Post.

Trump will get a first-hand look at the eight 30-foot tall prototyles in Otay Mesa and attend a Republic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles.

It will be Trump's first to California since he was elected, The Washington Post reported.

The exact date of the trip was not released but the newspaper reported it would happen in mid-March.

Trump last week lashed out at what he called California officials' "lousy management" and threatened to pull federal immigration agents out of the state.

"They're doing a lousy management job, they have the highest taxes in the nation and they don't know what's happening out there. Frankly it's a disgrace, the sanctuary city situation, the protection of these horrible criminals," Trump said.

The wall prototypes represent the signature promise of Trump's campaign: To build a "big, beautiful wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He has so far been unsuccessful in his attempts to have Mexico pay for the wall, as he had promised, nor has he been able to secure $18 billion for the project from Congress, which would pay for 300 miles of new barriers and the replacement of 400 miles of existing fencing, according to The Post.

