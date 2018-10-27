Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just because the Mega Millions $1 billion-plus jackpot has been claimed, doesn't mean the lotto fever has passed.

Saturday's Powerball drawing will be for an estimated $750 million, with a cash option of $428.6 million. While the Mega Millions craze has come and gone, Saturday's jackpot would still be the fourth largest in the history.

Much like the Mega Millions prize, the Powerball jackpot has climbed since Aug. 11, after a winning ticket in Staten Island, New York, raked in $245.6 million. Since then, there have been 21 drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Each ticket is $2 and players have until 7 p.m. Saturday to purchase one.

But hey, if you don't win the big prize, there's still a chance to win something. Matching the Powerball is worth at least $4 and matching every number but the red Powerball is worth at least $1 million.

And maybe you will strike it rich. In San Diego, one ticket matched five of six numbers during this week's record-setting Mega Millions drawing, worth $562,472.

Or if you have about 90 friends, pool together some cash and buy up a boatload of tickets, like these friends in Florida — though, it's safe to assume they lost more than they raked in.