Mega Millions ticket with 5 out of 6 winning numbers sold at San Diego gas station
Jermaine Ong
5:48 AM, Oct 24, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A ticket bought at a San Diego gas station for Tuesday’s $1.573 billion Mega Millions drawing matched five of the six numbers, just missing out on the grand prize.
California Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket sold at a Chevron station in the Del Cerro area (6301 Del Cerro Blvd.) matched five of the winning numbers but did not hit on the Mega number.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, with Mega ball number 5.
Seven other tickets in California matched five of the winning numbers but missed the Mega number. Those tickets were sold in Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, Arcadia, Norwalk, San Francisco, Chatsworth and San Luis Obispo.
According to California Lottery officials, each of the eight winning tickets are worth an estimated $562,472.