Florida friends pool together $22K for Mega Millions tickets

Ryan McGuinness, who purchased the tickets, told the Times, "Everybody is back in."
The group is hoping those past winnings pay off with Tuesday's drawing for the $1.6 billion jackpot. With a lump sum option of $905 million, divide that by 90 and each is walking away with at least $10 million — before taxes.
Not a bad chunk of change if you're willing to wait for all those tickets to be printed.
If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot yet again Tuesday, that pot could grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday's drawing.