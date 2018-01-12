DC Daily: Trump denies making vulgar remarks during immigration meeting

Jermaine Ong, Scripps
5:02 AM, Jan 12, 2018
President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. State and local leaders joined Trump to discuss programs intended to help prisoners re-enter the workforce among other policy initiatives.

What's happening in the political world:

Trump on reported "s***hole" comment: "Not the language used"
-- President Trump offered his response to a report that he used vulgar terms in describing certain countries during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.

Trump tweeted Friday morning:

On Thursday, Trump rejected a compromise immigration deal. The Washington Post reported that Trump said, "Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here?", referring to African countries and Haiti.

World reacts to Trump's comments
-- President Trump's complaints about immigrants coming to the U.S. from "s---hole countries" have prompted condemnation from around the world.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers criticized Trump's comments as "divisive" and "unacceptable," while Haiti, one of the countries explicitly named by Trump, summoned the top U.S. diplomat there to discuss the president's remarks.

Former Haitian President Laurent Lamothe said the "world is witnessing a new low today" and called Trump's remarks "totally unacceptable!"

"It shows a lack of respect and ignorance never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President," Lamothe tweeted.

Obama speaks on Russian involvement in 2016 election
-- In an interview with David Letterman, former President Barack Obama weighed in on the potential consequences of Russian meddling in social media platforms during the 2016 election.

"What the Russians exploited, but it was already here, is we are operating in completely different information universes," Obama told Letterman in the first episode of Letterman's new Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." "If you watch Fox News you are living on a different planet than you are if you listen to NPR."

The comment came after Letterman asked, "Let's just say there's a democracy and the voting process is being monkeyed with by foreign countries. ... Hypothetically, what is more damaging to that democracy: Would it be the diminishment by the head of democracy of press, or would it be somebody screwing around with the actual voting process?"

"One of the biggest challenges to our democracy is the degree to which we don't share a common baseline of facts," Obama said.

Trump tells WSJ: "I should get credit" for Comey firing
-- President Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, said he should be given credit for firing FBI Director James Comey "because it turned out I was right."

Trump also told the WSJ that since he fired him, "many things have been found out about Comey" and his ex-FBI director "has proven to be a leaker and a liar."

Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, as well, and said to the WSJ, "There was no obstruction. Of course there was no obstruction. But there was no crime. So now they're saying, could there be -- now, I haven't even heard that they're looking at obstruct -- I don't know that they're looking at obstruction. But how can you -- I'm sorry, this is the most open dialogue ever, I've given everything, number one. That's not obstruction."

"The other thing is, everybody wanted Comey fired," Trump continued, the paper reported Thursday.

