DC Daily: Trump calls Biden 'crazy' after ex-VP's 'beat the hell out of him' comment

Trump: Biden "would go down fast and hard" in a fight

-- President Trump is striking back at former Vice President Joe Biden for suggesting he would "beat the hell out of" Trump if they were in high school.



On Thursday morning, the president tweeted: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!"



Biden suggested Tuesday that he would "beat the hell out of" Trump if they were in high school over Trump's lewd comments about women that he made in an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced in 2016.



"They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," Biden said in a speech at the University of Miami.



Biden had made similar comments about Trump during the 2016 election when he was campaigning for Hillary Clinton.



Trump to announce China tariffs

-- President Trump is on the verge of announcing a tax on imports from China -- a decision that could have a major impact on the global economy.



The tariffs, which could cost China at least $50 billion a year, are reportedly in response to China allegedly stealing U.S. technology and trade secrets.



Chinese officials have said it would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. exports to China.



Meanwhile, many experts and investors say they believe the tariffs could trigger a trade war that would impact the rest of the world.



Some experts also say prices could increase as Americans buy goods that are “made in China.”

Trump's morning tweets

-- The president once again addressed "Crooked Hillary" in a tweet regarding the 2016 campaign.

Remember when they were saying, during the campaign, that Donald Trump is giving great speeches and drawing big crowds, but he is spending much less money and not using social media as well as Crooked Hillary’s large and highly sophisticated staff. Well, not saying that anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Stormy Daniels' attorney slams Trump legal team

-- The attorney for Stormy Daniels accused President Trump's legal team Thursday of "engaging in thuggish behavior."



Attorneys defending Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a lawsuit last week alleging Daniels violated a nondisclosure agreement "as many as 20 times," and could owe in excess of $20 million as a result.



"Now we have a sitting US president, Chris, who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship," Michael Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "It's remarkable. I don't think it's ever occurred in the history of the United States."



Avenatti went on to criticize Trump's legal team, led by Cohen, for "engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail."



