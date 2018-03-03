DC Daily: Stormy Daniels threaten to call off non-disclosure payment, WaPo says
Here's what's happening in the world of politics Saturday, March 3, 2018.
WaPo: Stormy Daniels almost called off hush-money payment
-- Porn actress Stormy Daniels reportedly threatened to call off a non-disclosure agreement with President Donald Trump's lawyer weeks before the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported.
Trump's legal counsel, Michael Cohen, agreed to pay the woman, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reportedly in exchange for silence over an alleged affair with Trump.
The Post reported an email obtained from Clifford's lawyer, Keith Davidson, on Oct. 17, 2016, threatened to call off the agreement saying, "please be advised that my client deems her settlement agreement canceled and void."