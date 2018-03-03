DC Daily: Stormy Daniels threaten to call off non-disclosure payment, WaPo says

Here's what's happening in the world of politics Saturday, March 3, 2018.

WaPo: Stormy Daniels almost called off hush-money payment

-- Porn actress Stormy Daniels reportedly threatened to call off a non-disclosure agreement with President Donald Trump's lawyer weeks before the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported.

Trump's legal counsel, Michael Cohen, agreed to pay the woman, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reportedly in exchange for silence over an alleged affair with Trump.

The Post reported an email obtained from Clifford's lawyer, Keith Davidson, on Oct. 17, 2016, threatened to call off the agreement saying, "please be advised that my client deems her settlement agreement canceled and void."

Read more.

Trump concerns with Kushner entanglements, sources say

-- The FBI's investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is becoming a source of concern for President Trump, sources tell ABC News.

Advisors in the West Wing told ABC News privately the president has raised questions about Kushner's role and potential business ties and the impact it could have legally and on his presidency.

In public, President Trump has remained vocal about his support for Kushner.

Read more.

Scaramucci say's he's banned from the White House

-- Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says he's been placed on the "banned" list for the White House.

Scaramucci says he's now on the "administrative exclusion list," which prevents certain former staffers from entering without special permission, CNN reported.

The White House reportedly first denied Scaramucci had been banned, but later confirmed the report.

Read more.