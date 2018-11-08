Pacific Beach 'Peeping Tom' gets nearly a year behind bars

"Mr. Hubbard’s actions violated the privacy of women who understandably believed they were safe and
secure in the confines of their own homes," City Attorney Mara Elliott said in a release. "Aggressive prosecution and severe punishment at the misdemeanor level will hopefully deter Mr. Hubbard and like-minded individuals from committing more egregious acts in the future."
On multiple occasions, women in the PB area reported seeing Hubbard looking into windows of area homes. He was also reportedly caught on surveillance camera looking into homes, according to the City Attorney's Office.
Hubbard will not be offered probation under his plea deal.
There have been multiple reported instances of peeping in the area over the last month. Late in October, a man was caught on surveillance camera pleasuring himself outside a Pacific Beach home's window.