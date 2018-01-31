AUDIO: Orcas are able to mimic human speech, according to new study

(KGTV) - Scientists recently learned that orcas are capable of mimicking human speech.

Scientists tested a 14-year-old killer whale named Wikie at the Marineland Aquarium in France.

According to the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, trainers first taught Wikie the “copy” command.

The trainer then made sounds not previously heard by the orca and gave the signal for the whale to copy the sound.

The results? The whale correctly copied all of the trained sounds. The orca made sounds like a creaking door, a strong raspberry, a wolf and an elephant.

Wikie also copied the trainer in saying words like hello and goodbye.

Listen to the audio in the player below: