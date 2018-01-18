SeaWorld San Diego reveals look at upcoming Electric Eel coaster

SeaWorld's coaster will be 150 feet taller and up to 62 mph faster than the park's current largest coaster, Journey to Atlantis, the park said last year. Guests will be able to check out actual eels at the ride before departing on their trip.
The coaster is set to open this summer.
With twists, turns, and loops, the park is hoping to capture the attention of local thrill-seekers looking for an adrenaline rush closer to home. Riders will also get a unique, upside-down view of Mission Bay.
The ride could also provide a boost the SeaWorld's slumping attendance numbers, which dropped 3.8 percent during the first half of fall, the park reported. Investors have credited the park's move away from live orca shows and the critical documentary "Blackfish" as partly to blame for the decrease in visitors.