SeaWorld San Diego reveals look at upcoming Electric Eel coaster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - SeaWorld is hoping to electrify San Diego thrill-seekers this summer with a new addition to the park.

SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday unveiled the ride car of the park's upcoming Electric Eel coaster, said to be San Diego's tallest roller coaster.

The park also placed the coaster's tallest steel beam into place Wednesday, bringing the ride to its tallest point.

SeaWorld's coaster will be 150 feet taller and up to 62 mph faster than the park's current largest coaster, Journey to Atlantis, the park said last year. Guests will be able to check out actual eels at the ride before departing on their trip.

The coaster is set to open this summer.

With twists, turns, and loops, the park is hoping to capture the attention of local thrill-seekers looking for an adrenaline rush closer to home. Riders will also get a unique, upside-down view of Mission Bay.

The ride could also provide a boost the SeaWorld's slumping attendance numbers, which dropped 3.8 percent during the first half of fall, the park reported. Investors have credited the park's move away from live orca shows and the critical documentary "Blackfish" as partly to blame for the decrease in visitors.