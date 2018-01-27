SeaWorld San Diego offering unlimited visits for teachers, preschoolers

For K-12 classroom teachers, the park is offering the "Teacher Fun Card." The complimentary card offers free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Diego for active and certified K-12 teachers in California and Arizona who hold a current teaching credential.
The card also includes two, free single-day admission tickets.
Like the preschool card, some exclusions will apply for the teacher card:
The card must be redeemed by May 18, 2018;
Blockout dates apply and the card doesn't include parking, separately ticketed events, or other discounts;
Credentialed K-12 teachers in California and Arizona must register online at ID.me; and
Teachers must redeem the card themselves;
More details about registering can be found online here.