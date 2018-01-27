SeaWorld San Diego offering unlimited visits for teachers, preschoolers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - SeaWorld San Diego is offering preschoolers and California teachers the chance to visit the park for free, as many times as they'd like in 2018.

SeaWorld's "Preschool Fun Card" offers unlimited admission for children 5-years-old and younger for $10. The pass is valid until Dec. 31, 2018.

Of course, there are some specifics to know before grabbing the pass:

Preschool Fun Card's are only available for purchase online;

The card must be redeemed before March 31, 2018;

Blockout dates apply and the card doesn't include parking, separately ticketed events, or other discounts;

School IDs or children's security IDs will not be accepted as proof of identity;

The offer is only available to children 5-years-old and younger in San Diego and Orange County, Calif.; and

There are only 10,000 free preschool cards available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. After that time, a $10 Preschool Fun Card will become available.

More details can be reviewed on SeaWorld's website here.

RELATED: SeaWorld San Diego reveals look at upcoming Electric Eel coaster

For K-12 classroom teachers, the park is offering the "Teacher Fun Card." The complimentary card offers free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Diego for active and certified K-12 teachers in California and Arizona who hold a current teaching credential.

The card also includes two, free single-day admission tickets.

Like the preschool card, some exclusions will apply for the teacher card:

The card must be redeemed by May 18, 2018;

Blockout dates apply and the card doesn't include parking, separately ticketed events, or other discounts;

Credentialed K-12 teachers in California and Arizona must register online at ID.me; and

Teachers must redeem the card themselves;

More details about registering can be found online here.

RELATED: SeaWorld debuts 'Killer Whale Up-Close' program

But pass offers are only valid for visits to SeaWorld San Diego.

SeaWorld's offers debut as the park plans to deliver a shock to slumping attendance numbers with a new, electric eel-themed ride and animal experiences.