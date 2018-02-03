Opposing groups set to meet during rallies at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Chicano Park, known for colorful murals, could be an area of tense confrontation, as opposing rallies are set for the space Saturday.

The right-wing group Border Town Patriots will meet for a picnic at the park and call for the removal of those murals, which the group calls unwelcoming and says promotes communism.

Border Town Patriots say they also want to raise the American Flag at the park.

Chicano Park supporters say the group is racist and plan on occupying all the picnic tables at the park to keep the "Patriot Picnic" from happening.

Supporters say the park promotes Chicano culture.

Police plan to shut down Logan Avenue from Cesar Chavez to South Evans Saturday and remain at the site to prevent any unrest.

Last September, the conservative group tried to have a picnic and hundreds of Chicano Park supporters showed up in opposition.

Tensions rose between the two sides that day and San Diego Police had to escort the group out.