Activists put San Diego on notice ahead of event at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's been almost five months since a heated confrontation erupted between far-right activists and counter-protestors at Chicano Park.

Now, both sides are planning to cross paths again, scheduling simultaneous events at the park early next month.

In the meantime, a letter was sent to the San Diego city attorney's office on behalf of the group "Patriot Fire," which is pushing for the park's name to be changed.

Roger Ogden is one of several people the letter refers to, alleging their civil rights were violated and they were discriminated against when police stepped in and escorted them from the park back in September.

10News reached out to the city attorney's office who issued the following statement, which reads in part:

"Chicano Park is a peaceful, family-oriented community park that is beloved by all San Diegans. It reflects our city's commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion. As such, it has become a target for various hate groups. We hope that mr. Rose's clients are respectful of the people who frequent this park, as well as the laws that keep our residents safe."

Both events are scheduled to take place on February 3.