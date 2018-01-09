Picnic may lead to protest in Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A protest is brewing for a Facebook event in Chicano Park called “Patriot Picnic 2.0”.

Roger Ogden organized the first picnic in September that turned into a confrontation between five conservative activists and those defending the park’s current state.

Ogden and his group say the park is racist.

“They can have this park but we don't want them promoting anti-Americanism,” Ogden said.

Those who defend Chicano Park insist the murals are a celebration of their culture.

“When we come here, the whole idea is that we're able to embrace our culture and who we were by ourselves.”

The Facebook page for the Patriot Picnic 2.0 was created by a group called Bordertown Patriots.

A counter event is scheduled for the same time next month.