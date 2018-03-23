Oft-deported immigrant charged in DUI case will not be retried

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An oft-deported immigrant who was charged in a DUI, hit-and-run crash that injured a young boy in the South Bay will not be tried for the third time.

A judge ruled Friday to dismiss the case against 39-year-old Constantino Banda Acosta. Banda was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro on May 6, 2017.

Investigators said Banda ran a stop sign and crashed his pickup truck into the Lake family’s Honda Accord, as they were heading home from Disneyland. Lennox Lake, 6, was injured in the back seat of the car, suffering serious head injuries.

While the judge said they want the person responsible for the crash to held accountable, there is no definitive evidence of who was driving the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Banda's lawyers have argued that Jorge Adame Ariza, also an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, may have been driving the truck after a night of drinking with Banda. Adame said he switched seats, though, with Banda behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

The judge had declared a mistrial in Banda's retrial earlier in the week.

Banda has been deported from the U.S. at least 15 times in the past. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have told 10News if Banda is not retried again, he may or may not be deported. ICE has requested Banda be forwarded to their custody upon any potential release.