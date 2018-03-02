Boy recovering from South San Diego County crash involving immigrant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The boy who was critically injured in a crash in San Ysidro joined his parents Friday outside the courthouse where the alleged driver is on trial.

Prosecutors said Constantino Banda Acosta, an undocumented immigrant, was drunk May 6 when he hit the Lake family on their way home from Disneyland.

Lennox Lake was hospitalized for 18 days with multiple skull fractures. He is doing better physically but suffers memory loss from the crash, his mother Ingrid said.

“He can’t sleep through the night without needing one of us to go to his room, he has nightmares.”

Ingrid lake also said her son is scared to go to the hospital and has anxiety attacks in the car.

The jury was deadlocked in Banda’s first trial because jurors weren’t sure he was the driver.

Another man, Jorge Adame, was in the truck with Banda at the time.

Ingrid Lake said Banda is expected to testify in his retrial.