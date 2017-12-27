Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $277M prize

Zac Self
8:26 PM, Dec 26, 2017
Scott Olson
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV) -- Numbers for the estimated $277 million Mega Millions game were drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers for the large prize were 10, 12, 20, 38, 41 and the Mega Ball was 25 with a Megaplier of 4.

RELATED: $1.3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Julian

The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots are worth over $600 million combined.

Powerball is currently worth $337 million. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday.

RELATED: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot top $600 million combined

The last Mega Millions lottery drawing yielded a winning $1.3 million ticket that was sold in Julian.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top