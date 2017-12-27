Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $277M prize

(KGTV) -- Numbers for the estimated $277 million Mega Millions game were drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers for the large prize were 10, 12, 20, 38, 41 and the Mega Ball was 25 with a Megaplier of 4.

RELATED: $1.3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Julian

The Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots are worth over $600 million combined.

Powerball is currently worth $337 million. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday.

RELATED: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot top $600 million combined

The last Mega Millions lottery drawing yielded a winning $1.3 million ticket that was sold in Julian.