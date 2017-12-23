$1.3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Julian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing yielded a $1.3 million ticket sold in Julian.

Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were 1, 20, 30, 33, 42, and a Mega number of 16.

The winning ticket sold at the Julian Market & Deli matched five numbers but not the Mega number, good for $1,298,334 but one number shy of the $253 million jackpot.

A total of 100,340 winning tickets were sold, though the one sold in Julian was the top draw. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 259 million.

Tuesday's next Mega Millions drawing will be worth $277 million - with a cash option of $172 million.

The Mega Millions lottery underwent a slight change this year.

Changes are coming to the popular Mega Millions lottery, increasing the cost of a ticket from $1 to $2. Jackpots also start off at $40 million, instead of $15 million, now.

Officials say the changes are in response to players' call for bigger jackpots similar to Powerball prizes.

Officials said the changes make the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot longer, but chances to win the second-tier $1 million prize better.